Mother, daughter accused of witchcraft killed

Mother, daughter accused of witchcraft killed
Source: AFP.com
Date: 01-07-2019 Time: 01:07:34:pm
Share

Police said the victims’ family was embroiled in a land dispute with one of the accused, who used black magic allegations as a cover-up to commit the crime.

“One of the accused told the villagers that the women were witches and responsible for deaths and diseases in the village. They attacked the women in the night and killed them brutally,” district police chief Indrajit Mahatha told AFP.

The woman’s husband filed a complaint against the accused who are on the run, he said.

More than 2,000 people - many of them women - were killed in India on suspicion of witchcraft between 2000 and 2012, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Some states, including Jharkhand, have introduced special laws to try to curb crimes against people accused of witchcraft and superstition.

Experts say belief in witchcraft and the occult remains widespread in impoverished rural communities across India. There are also occasional reports of human sacrifices.

Earlier this month police in northeastern Assam state said they suspected a case of human sacrifice after finding the headless body of a woman near a Hindu temple.

 



Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Guinea-Bissau v Ghana: Kick-off time, team news, head-to-head, form and more
Okyehene destools chief for 'brazen' breach of custom
National Security denies torture allegation by ModernGhana Editor
Newspaper Headlines: Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Latest Stories

Comedian Hogan thrills Bawumia, patrons at GITTA Awards
African Development Fund approves $81.67m for Eastern Corridor road
New Parliament building not priority for Ghana – ACEPA
Okyehene destools chief for 'brazen' breach of custom
Newspaper Headlines: Tuesday, July 2, 2019
National Security denies torture allegation by ModernGhana Editor
Guinea-Bissau v Ghana: Kick-off time, team news, head-to-head, form and more
Gov't must involve Old Students in decision making -- BHOBU

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
Manasseh's Folder: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Woyome loses case at African Court
I went to university without SHS education - Joe Mettle reveals struggles

LIFESTYLE
Gov’t urged to invest in health impact assessment
ODD NEWS
Thai doctor finds tiny lizard living in patient’s ear
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Wikipedia founder calls for social media strike
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region