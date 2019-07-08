Boko Haram kills at least five soldiers in northeast Nigeria

Islamist insurgent group Boko Haram ambushed Nigerian soldiers in the northeast of the country, killing at least five and injuring more than a dozen, sources told Reuters on Sunday.
The sources said the death toll could increase as a number of soldiers were still missing after the attack on Thursday in Damboa, in Borno state in northeastern Nigeria.
The soldiers had gone to the area to clear a Boko Haram camp, but were ambushed, the sources said.
