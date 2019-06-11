Chemical castration: Alabama enacts new paedophile law

Chemical castration: Alabama enacts new paedophile law
Source: BBC
Date: 11-06-2019 Time: 03:06:34:pm
Share
The bill was signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey

Alabama has signed into law a bill that requires some convicted paedophiles to undergo chemical castration. 

Under the law, those found guilty of a sex offence against a minor under the age of 13 will have to start sex-drive-lowering medication a month before being released on parole. 

A court will decide when it is no longer necessary. 

There are now seven states, including Louisiana and Florida, with chemical castration laws. 

The bill was signed into law by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday. "This is a step toward protecting children in Alabama," she said.

Offenders will be required to pay for the medication.

The measure was proposed by Republican representative Steve Hurst. He said that he had been affected by hearing an account from a foster care organisation of a small child being sexually assaulted. 

The bill has been criticised by the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama. Executive director Randall Marshall told AL.com: "It's not clear that this actually has any effect and whether it's even medically proven.


"When the state starts experimenting on people, I think it runs afoul of the Constitution."

What is chemical castration?

The treatment, usually administered in a tablet form or by injection, blocks testosterone production and affects a person's sex drive. 

However it is usually reversed when treatment is discontinued. 

In 2009, a number of prisoners in the UK took part in a pilot scheme where they were chemically castrated.

It was trialled with volunteer offenders with a "high level of sexual arousal or intense sexual fantasies or urges".

Criminal psychiatrist Don Grubin said that those trialled reported "marked changes in their lives".

In 2016, Indonesia passed a law authorising chemical castration, minimum sentences and execution for convicted paedophiles. At the time, Prijo Sidipratomo from the Indonesian Doctors Association branded it "harmful" and "against human rights".

South Korea enacted a chemical castration law in July 2011.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
NSMQ: ‘Everything happened fast,’ WASS finalist speaks on 2018 loss
Pupils to enjoy free cocoa drink as breakfast from Sept 2019
Woman gives birth, sits exams 30 minutes later
My haters can’t bring me down – Lil Win

Latest Stories

Press release: Commemoration of Day of The African Child, 2019
Chemical castration: Alabama enacts new paedophile law
Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire suspend cocoa beans sale to get higher prices
Chief Justice, SC Judges must be removed from legal education - Prof. Asare
2019 Women's World Cup: 'Fabulous France' video series premieres online
Gov't partners with U.S. to strengthen maternal, child health services
Minority to summon Finance Minister over $198bn debt stock
Pupils to enjoy free cocoa drink as breakfast from Sept 2019

MOST POPULAR
Video: President Akufo-Addo heckled by gender activist
Update: Uber driver arrested over two kidnapped Canadians
Terrorist attack likely in Ghana - UK gov’t advises citizens in security alert  
Arrest warrant issued for Ofosu Ampofo
Murdered soldier’s daughter taunts Rawlings over indemnity clause review call

LIFESTYLE
Gov't partners with U.S. to strengthen maternal, child health services
ODD NEWS
Lawnmower sets speed record in Germany
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Google Maps is testing a new safety feature for taxi passengers
OBITUARY
Lydia Dankwah
ELECTIONS
EC will abide by court ruling on limited voter registration