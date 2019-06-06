South Africa: Toddler killed by leopard in Kruger National Park

South Africa: Toddler killed by leopard in Kruger National Park
Source: BBC
Date: 06-06-2019 Time: 09:06:50:pm
Share
Leopards are solitary animals that are usually afraid of humans

A two-year-old boy has been killed by a leopard in South Africa's Kruger National Park.

The leopard managed to access a fenced off area of the park and grab the boy, who was the son of an employee.

Family members rushed the boy to hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The park said in a statement that such attacks were "very rare", but rangers killed the leopard to "remove the danger".

Ike Phaahla, a spokesman for the park, said the exact circumstances of the toddler's death remained unclear.

He said that animals were naturally afraid of human beings and did not usually get close to them.

"In parks like the KNP predators do interact with tourists and staff and at times it may result in species like leopard getting habituated to people and losing their fear," Mr Phaahla said.

Park visitors followed strict rules to stay safe from animals, such as locking gates and travelling in groups, he said, adding that a leopard would be "very brave" to attack a fully grown adult but might "take a chance with a child between two to six years old".


A silhouette of a leopard in a tree

Leopards can get into fenced off areas by climbing trees

He said that people visiting and working in the park were given as much protection as possible with accommodation fenced off to keep animals out, but said they found ways of getting in.

"We have to respect that they are wild animals," he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of South African National Parks, Fundisile Mketeni offered "prayers and thoughts" to the child's family.

"This is the risk we live with on a daily basis as we help conserve our species for the benefit of all," he said.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
Canada warns citizens about ‘violent crimes’ in Ghana
The growing epidemic of domestic violence
Women are happier without children or a spouse, says expert
Operator of rogue exams malpractice website busted

Latest Stories

Operator of rogue exams malpractice website busted
Women are happier without children or a spouse, says expert
Canada warns citizens about ‘violent crimes’ in Ghana
The growing epidemic of domestic violence
Pink tap water in U.S. village is apparently safe to drink
Google Maps can now tell you your speed in real time
Trump delivers rare unifying message
No luxury vehicles: South African provincial head buys ambulances

MOST POPULAR
Licences of 386 financial institutions revoked
Update: Judge rules on Ayariga indemnity plea
Suspect appears in court wearing clothes stolen from magistrate
Video: President Akufo-Addo heckled by gender activist
Burkinabe caught with loaded gun at Ghana Catholic Church

LIFESTYLE
Women are happier without children or a spouse, says expert
ODD NEWS
Pink tap water in U.S. village is apparently safe to drink
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
Google Maps can now tell you your speed in real time
OBITUARY
Beatrice Naakuor Quarm
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs