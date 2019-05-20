Saudi Arabia gives Sudan junta $250m

Saudi Arabia gives Sudan junta $250m
Source: BBC
Date: 20-05-2019 Time: 09:05:30:am
Share
Protesters have vowed to keep up pressure on Sudan's junta to give up power

Saudi Arabia says it has deposited $250m (£196m) in Sudan's central bank as part of a support package for the country which is in the midst of an economic and political crisis. 

The gift, plus a similar recent deposit from the United Arab Emirates, will help alleviate some of Sudan's economic pain - but it won't address the symptoms. 

This is merely a very short-term fix to a deep crisis. People are having to get used to long queues outside banks where withdrawals are often limited to a maximum of $40 and spending hours in the sweltering heat lining up for fuel. 

Sudan was always going to face economic challenges after 2011 when South Sudan seceded, taking with it most of the oil. 

But the problem was exacerbated by the fact that then-President Omar al-Bashir's economic policy involved spending whatever was necessary to keep himself in power. 

A huge chunk of the budget went on security, and the creation of militias to prop him up. 

He borrowed from wherever he could, building close ties with China, courting support from Qatar whilst at the same time getting money from Doha's arch-rival, Saudi Arabia. 

Mr Bashir sent thousands of soldiers to fight for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen - in exchange for dollars. 


Sudan's countrywide protests were triggered by sharp rises in the cost of food and fuel in December and Mr Bashir was finally overthrown last month. 

But as negotiations over a transitional government drag on, many Sudanese are growing increasingly furious that despite braving bullets on the streets for months, the country is still being led by the former president's close military allies who are backed by Saudi Arabia. 

The protesters have been insisting on a total change at the top and proper reforms to fix the country. 

But the generals are standing in the way of that dream.


Have your say  


More World Headlines


What others are reading
VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku
Cultivation of 200-acre avocado plantation begins in Abuakwa under 1D1F

Latest Stories

Cultivation of 200-acre avocado plantation begins in Abuakwa under 1D1F
VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
Gov't commissions $2.3m-electrification project in Eastern Region
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
Threat of terror: ‘Be vigilant of suspicious behaviours’ - GPCC
Contractor of UG Hospital project gives back to society
The Ghanaian problem is a character problem

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash

LIFESTYLE
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
ODD NEWS
This woman claims she can’t find a job because of her good looks
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Make U/W 'everlasting stronghold' for NPP - Minister to NPP