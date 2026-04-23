Xenophobic attacks: SA envoy must explain presence of South Africans in Ghana—Solomon Owusu

The Director of Communications for the United Party, Solomon Owusu, has called on South Africa’s High Commissioner to Ghana to account for the continued presence of South African nationals in the country amid rising tensions following reports of attacks on Ghanaians in South Africa.

Speaking on JoyNews AM Show on Thursday, April 23, Mr. Owusu expressed concern over what he described as the silence of the South African diplomatic mission in Accra, despite viral videos showing disturbing attacks on Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

“The High Commissioner of South Africa in Ghana must be answering to us why South Africans living in Ghana must continue to stay here,” he said.

Mr. Owusu suggested that Ghana should adopt a firmer stance in response to such incidents, arguing that repeated reports of attacks on Ghanaians abroad could no longer be ignored.

“It has to be an eye for an eye because this is not the first time,” he stated, adding that some commentators on the issue appeared to lack an understanding of the historical relationship between the two countries.

He argued that a proper understanding of Ghana’s historical contribution to South Africa’s liberation struggle would have prevented such remarks.

He noted that as far back as the 1960s, Kwame Nkrumah provided financial support and resources he said could otherwise have been used for Ghana’s own development, adding that Nelson Mandela personally travelled to Ghana to receive such assistance.

“Beyond that, many South African comrades used Ghanaian passports at the time because it was difficult to travel with South African documents under apartheid. We granted them that opportunity to move around the world,” he added.

He also raised concerns about the economic influence of South African businesses operating in Ghana, arguing that they benefit significantly from the local economy.

“This economy called Ghana is held by South African businesses. They make so much money from this country,” he said, insisting that Ghanaian authorities must demand answers from South Africa’s diplomatic representatives.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he has held urgent diplomatic discussions with his South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, following viral videos showing disturbing attacks on Ghanaian nationals in South Africa.

Background

While details of the specific viral videos continue to circulate on social media, South Africa has in recent years experienced periodic outbreaks of xenophobic violence targeting foreign nationals, particularly migrants from other African countries. These incidents are often linked by observers to economic tensions, unemployment, and competition for informal sector opportunities.

Past episodes of xenophobic attacks in South Africa have triggered diplomatic interventions from affected countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, and other African states, as well as condemnations from regional bodies such as the African Union.

Authorities in South Africa have consistently pledged investigations and public safety measures following such incidents, though concerns about recurrence have persisted.

The latest reports, which surfaced online earlier this week, have once again prompted diplomatic engagement between Accra and Pretoria as both governments move to verify facts and ensure the safety of affected nationals.





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