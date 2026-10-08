Yellow Card launches Global Accounts to simplify cross-border money movement

Audio By Carbonatix
Stablecoin infrastructure provider Yellow Card has launched Global Accounts, a new service designed to help businesses manage international payments and access banking infrastructure across multiple markets through a single platform.
The service allows businesses, through Yellow Card’s banking partners, to open named US dollar, pound sterling and euro accounts and send or receive funds through ACH, SWIFT and Fedwire. It also connects businesses to local payment rails supporting more than 50 currencies across over 190 countries.
Yellow Card said the service can be managed through a single API or its Treasury Portal, giving businesses a centralised platform for managing international payment operations.
The offering also includes managed bank account structures for platforms that require additional regulatory coverage and want to provide named accounts to their customers.
“Businesses shouldn’t need a new banking relationship every time they enter a new market. Global Accounts changes that,” said Chris Maurice, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellow Card.
He said the infrastructure is intended to allow businesses to move and manage money across markets without having to rebuild their financial operations for each country.
The launch builds on Yellow Card’s existing payments infrastructure, which the company says has processed more than $10 billion in transaction volume and operates under nine active licences and registrations globally.
Yellow Card says businesses interested in the Global Accounts service can engage its team for further information and onboarding.
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