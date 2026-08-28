Young Ghanaian Artiste Maameyaa Wells releases 6-track EP

Young Ghanaian artiste, dancer and humanitarian Maameyaa Wells, has released her new 6-track EP, marking a new chapter in her developing music career.

The project features six songs — “Be Content,” “Im Money,” “Stay Hard,” “Cyber Bullying,” “Together We Stand,” and “Backbiting.”

Each song explores a different message, from appreciating what one has and persevering through challenges to addressing cyberbullying, unity and dealing with negativity.

The release adds another dimension to Maameyaa Wells’ work as a young performer. Known for her dancing and stage performances, she has also been involved in humanitarian activities through the Wells Aid Foundation.

At age 9, Maameyaa Wells has now taken on the significant step of releasing a full EP, placing her among Ghana’s youngest artistes to undertake such a project.

The EP is available across major digital music platforms.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.