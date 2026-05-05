Youth employment drive gains traction as partnerships scale across Africa

The African Talent Company, through platforms like Jobberman and BrighterMonday, is deepening collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation to scale youth employment across Africa, as institutions intensify efforts to bridge the transition from education to work.

Head of Programmes Impact and Partnerships at The African Talent Company, Ahmed Alga, says aligning young people with career-matched opportunities is key to driving business growth and innovation.

“Unemployment is one of the biggest challenges in Africa. It cannot be solved alone. It requires both state and non-state actors to come together. At the end of the day, it is about how many young people we are able to place in opportunities that align with their career progression,” he said

At the programme level, Programme Coordinator for the Mastercard Foundation Associates Programme, Toluwani Aina, says the initiative is designed to directly address the transition gap facing graduates.

“This 12-month internship gives young people a seamless flow into the world of work. It helps them build experience, stand on their own financially and gain clarity on what they want to do in their careers,” she explained.

She adds that many graduates leave school without clear direction, making structured workplace exposure critical.

“A lot of young people come out of school and don’t know exactly what they want to do. This programme gives them that foundation.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Head of Impact Partnerships at the African Talent Company, Olamide Adeyeye, says the programme also delivers measurable value for employers.

“One of the key objectives is to inject businesses with the right talent that helps them grow. We’ve seen cases where participants improved customer retention and became highly sought-after within organisations,” he noted.

He adds that the initiative reduces hiring risk while bridging the experience gap that limits many graduates.

“Most job openings require zero to two years’ experience, but if no one gives you that first opportunity, how do you get the experience? This programme provides that cushioning effect for employers while giving young people a head start.”

Stakeholders say scaling such partnerships and employer-led training models will be critical to reducing unemployment and unlocking Africa’s growing workforce potential.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.