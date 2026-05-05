‘I considered retiring’ – Kofi Kyereh opens up on rehabilitation struggles

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Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has disclosed that he came close to retirement, during his lengthy injury lay off.
Kyereh, who made his Black Stars debut in 2021, suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury in 2022 that sidelined him for almost three years.
Speaking to Joy Sports in a tell-it-all interview, Kyereh said, "To be honest, I was fighting against those thoughts (of retirement). The truth is that they came up here and there. Especially in these difficult times of setbacks."
Kyereh first went under the knife in February 2023 to correct the ligament damage.
A year later, he suffered a major setback just as he was nearing a return, requiring another surgical procedure.
That injury kept him out of action, only returning to partial team training in late 2025 and full training in January 2026.
"I was going two steps ahead and one back. Yeah, there were definitely times when it came to my mind, but to be honest, I was not allowing such thoughts beyond a few seconds."
He has now made five appearances for Freiburg’s reserve side since returning to full fitness in April 2026.
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