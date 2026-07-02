Youth Model Parliament by GYEA unveils 2026 nominees

The Youth Model Parliament by the Ghana Youth Excellence Awards (GYEA) has officially unveiled its nominees for the 2026 edition, marking another significant milestone in its mission to identify, empower, and celebrate young leaders across the country.

The announcement has generated excitement among nominees, supporters, and youth leadership advocates, as the initiative continues to provide a platform for young Ghanaians to demonstrate leadership, civic responsibility, and a commitment to community development.

The Youth Model Parliament by GYEA is designed to give emerging leaders a voice and a national platform to contribute to discussions on development, governance, and youth participation.

Through the initiative, outstanding young people are selected to represent their constituencies and inspire others through service, advocacy, and meaningful action.

According to the organisers, the 2026 nominees were selected through a rigorous process aimed at ensuring fairness, credibility, and public participation.

The programme places strong emphasis on youth involvement, community impact, and the ability of nominees to champion meaningful development initiatives within their respective constituencies.

The release of the nominees also signals the beginning of heightened public engagement, with supporters expected to rally behind their preferred candidates during the next phase of the competition.

The initiative is expected to deepen youth participation while promoting healthy competition among young leaders from across the country.

GYEA has consistently positioned the Youth Model Parliament as one of its flagship youth empowerment initiatives, with the broader objective of nurturing the next generation of leaders who are equipped to shape Ghana's future.

As the 2026 edition progresses, attention will now shift to the nominees and the level of support they receive from their communities, as the platform continues to showcase the talent, ambition, and leadership potential of Ghana's youth.

Winners will be selected through a combination of public voting and research findings. Public voting is currently underway via Fastvotegh.com and will close on July 31, 2026.

The 2026 Youth Model Parliament by GYEA will culminate in an annual conference, where outstanding participants will be recognised.

The initiative remains committed to building a stronger and more inclusive future by providing young people with opportunities to lead, serve, and make a lasting impact on their communities and the nation.

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