ZEN Petroleum begins trading on GSE, raises GH¢640m

Audio By Carbonatix
ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC has officially began trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), marking a major milestone in Ghana’s capital market and the company’s growth trajectory.
The indigenous downstream petroleum firm listed 640 million ordinary shares on the Exchange, following what is being described as one of the most significant capital raises in recent years.
The listing comes after a successful book-building exercise that raised GH¢640 million, with 128 million shares offered at GH¢5.00 each representing 20 percent of the company’s enlarged share capital.
Speaking at the listing event, Managing Director of ZEN Petroleum Holdings PLC, William Tewiah, described the move as a defining moment in the company’s journey.
“Today’s listing is not the end of that journey; it is a new phase. It reflects how far we have come and signals our readiness to build a truly enduring Ghanaian enterprise,” he said.
According to the company, proceeds from the offer will be channeled into expanding its footprint across the downstream petroleum value chain, with a focus on infrastructure development to improve efficiency and reliability.
Mr. Tewiah also emphasized that the listing opens up the company to broader public participation.
“By listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange, we are opening our doors to the investing public and making a clear statement: ZEN is not just a company built by a few it is a company that can be owned by many,” he noted.
He reassured investors of the company’s commitment to delivering consistent value while contributing to Ghana’s economic development.
“To our investors, both present and future, we reaffirm our commitment to building a company you can trust. One that delivers value consistently and one that Ghanaians can be proud of,” he added.
The listing of ZEN Petroleum is expected to deepen investor participation on the Ghana Stock Exchange, while offering new opportunities for investment in Ghana’s growing energy sector.
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