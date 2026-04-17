19 arrested at Droso in NAIMOS crackdown on galamsey

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) has arrested 19 individuals during an operation at Droso along the Offin River in the Amansie South District.

The exercise, carried out on April 12, 2026, between 1400 and 1700 hours, followed actionable intelligence received by the NAIMOS team at Manso Adubia, indicating ongoing illegal mining activities in the area.

Upon arrival, the taskforce observed active mining operations being conducted in close proximity to the Offin River, with machinery deployed directly on and along the water body.

Acting swiftly, the team moved in and apprehended 19 suspects, made up of both men and women aged between 23 and 35.

Several others fled the scene upon noticing the presence of the officers.

Items retrieved during the operation included eight water pumping machines, five motorbikes, an excavator monitor, and an excavator key.

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