2026 African Anti-Corruption Day: ‘Resist, reject and report corruption’ – GACC

Stop Corruption and International Anti-Corruption Day Illustration

The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has called on young Ghanaians to take an active role in the fight against corruption, urging them to "Resist, Reject and Report Corruption" as the country commemorates the 2026 African Anti-Corruption Day.

In a statement to mark the day, the Executive Secretary of GACC, Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, said this year's theme, "Scaling Up the Promotion of Integrity and Anti-Corruption Actions Across Africa," underscores the shared responsibility of governments, institutions, communities and citizens in promoting integrity and accountability.

The African Anti-Corruption Day is observed annually on July 11 throughout the continent.

She stressed that young people have a critical role to play in building a transparent society, noting that they are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also champions of integrity today.

"Resist, Reject, and Report corruption. Your voice matters, your actions matter, and your choices matter. You are not only the leaders of tomorrow; you are the champions of integrity today and the driving force behind a more transparent and accountable future," Mrs Narteh said.

Mrs Narteh also highlighted GACC's continued investment in youth-focused anti-corruption programmes, revealing that the coalition reached more than 23,000 students through school sensitisation activities in 40 districts across all 16 regions last year. She said the initiative has been expanded to 85 districts nationwide this year.

As part of the 2026 commemoration, GACC is organising the Capture Youth Voices Open Forum to provide a platform for young people to share their experiences with corruption and contribute ideas on promoting integrity and accountability.

The coalition is marking this year's African Anti-Corruption Day as it celebrates 25 years of advancing transparency, accountability and integrity in Ghana. Mrs Narteh called on all Ghanaians to renew their commitment to fighting corruption, stressing that every act of honesty contributes to building a just and prosperous society.

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