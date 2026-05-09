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A lot of blame must go to the Ambulance Service – Dr Yamson on Charles Amissah’s death

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  9 May 2026 9:30am
Lawyer and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Justice Yamson
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Lawyer and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Justice Yamson, has suggested that accountability for failures in Ghana’s emergency response chain must include the Ambulance Service, following renewed scrutiny of how emergency patients such as Charles Amissah are transferred between facilities.

He made the comments during an appearance on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 9.

He argued that breakdowns in the emergency chain contribute significantly to avoidable deaths, particularly where coordination between pre-hospital care and hospital admission is weak or delayed.

Dr Yamson emphasised that responsibility must be viewed broadly, involving all institutions tasked with emergency response.

He suggested that inefficiencies in ambulance deployment and referral coordination are part of a wider systemic failure.

The investigative findings into the death of Charles Amissah have exposed serious gaps in Ghana’s emergency healthcare system.

The report highlighted delayed referrals and what it described as medical neglect across multiple health facilities, raising concerns about coordination failures between ambulance services and hospitals.

The revelations have renewed calls for urgent reforms to strengthen emergency response systems nationwide.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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