A-Plus backs Mahama’s leadership but rejects NDC label

Audio By Carbonatix
The Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has expressed support for President John Mahama’s leadership, while insisting that his position is not rooted in party affiliation.
He explained that his endorsement of the President is based on personal conviction and performance, rather than loyalty to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
A-Plus noted that he had long been confident that a second term under President Mahama would yield positive results, pointing to what he sees as encouraging developments so far.
“I believed strongly that John Mahama’s second term was going to be what it is now. So far, so very good, but it doesn’t make me NDC,” he said.
He further indicated that his political views are not tied to any single party, drawing parallels between his support for Mahama and his previous admiration for former President Nana Akufo-Addo.
“I am a strong supporter of John Mahama, same as Akufo-Addo,” he stated.
Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV, A-Plus emphasised that he recognises leadership potential across both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stressing that competence should take precedence over partisan identity.
“There are so many people in both political parties that I like, who I think can be presidents of Ghana. But that doesn’t make me NDC. There are also people in the NPP that I think, given the opportunity, will perform,” he said.
He added that Ghana’s progress depends on leadership that prioritises national development above political divisions, underscoring the need for a leader capable of driving meaningful transformation in the country.
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