Ablekuma North MP supports 500 SHS freshmen with back-to-school items

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn, has supported 500 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduates from the constituency with essential educational items as they prepare to begin senior high school (SHS) in various institutions across the country.

The intervention, implemented in collaboration with the Awula Foundation under the MP’s Back-to-School Initiative, saw each beneficiary receive a mattress, trunk, blanket and exercise books to ease the financial burden on parents and guardians ahead of the new academic year.

The initiative, now in its second edition, represents a significant expansion from the 300 students who benefited from the maiden edition in 2025.

Addressing the beneficiaries, parents, traditional leaders and residents at the presentation ceremony, Ms Aubynn said the intervention reflected her confidence in the potential of young people to become future leaders of Ablekuma North and Ghana.

“Ablekuma North believes in you. We believe in your potential and what you can become. We are investing in you because you are the future of this constituency and our country,” she said.

Ms Aubynn, who has an extensive background in education, said education remained one of the most effective avenues for identifying and nurturing the potential of children at the appropriate stage of their lives.

She assured constituents that she would continue to support initiatives aimed at improving educational outcomes and creating opportunities for young people in the constituency.

The MP paid particular attention to the girl child, stressing the need for sustained support and guidance for girls from vulnerable backgrounds to enable them to remain in school and successfully navigate their educational journey.

“I will continue to keep an eye on your journey, particularly our girls. We must ensure that no child is left behind because of circumstances beyond their control,” she said.

Ms Aubynn expressed the hope that the Back-to-School Initiative would continue to grow, with a target of supporting at least 1,000 students in subsequent editions.

The intervention forms part of a series of education-focused initiatives undertaken by the MP since she assumed office in July 2025.

Her education-related engagements included support for schools and students. In 2026, she has continued to use platforms beyond the constituency to advocate education, skills development and empowerment, particularly for young girls.

Ms Aubynn is also on record as having supported the provision of furniture to schools in the constituency, including Wesley Grammar Senior High School. The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly has also documented her collaboration with the Assembly on education-related initiatives and infrastructure development.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ablekuma North, Musa Adamu Kalamu, described the latest intervention as one of the biggest education-support initiatives witnessed in the municipality in more than two decades.

He commended Ms Aubynn for what he described as a practical intervention that directly responded to the needs of families preparing their children for senior high school.

Mr Kalamu urged residents to support and encourage the MP to enable her attract more development opportunities and interventions to the constituency.

A representative of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to Ms Aubynn and the Awula Foundation for the support, promising that the students would work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Parents and guardians also praised the initiative, saying the items would significantly reduce the cost of preparing their children for boarding and secondary school.

The intervention comes as Ms Aubynn consolidates her education-focused constituency agenda after becoming the first NDC parliamentary candidate to win the Ablekuma North seat in the Fourth Republic.

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