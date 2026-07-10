Aggrieved NPP members urge NEC to annul Ablekuma West register over alleged fraud and irregularities

Some aggrieved members and Polling Station Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ablekuma West Constituency have called on the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) and its Steering Committee to urgently intervene in what they describe as serious irregularities surrounding the constituency's electoral register.

In a press statement issued on Friday, July 10, the group said it had submitted two petitions to the party's General Secretary last week.

According to them, one petition challenges the compilation of the constituency's electoral register and the Electoral Area elections conducted with it, while the second, filed through a solicitor, seeks redress for members they claim were unlawfully removed from the register and displaced from positions to which they had been duly elected.

The aggrieved members alleged that individuals who were elected, acclaimed and sworn into office were secretly removed from the register and replaced with persons who neither contested the elections nor, in some cases, submitted nomination forms.

They further claimed that although the Electoral Area elections had initially been postponed because of concerns over the register, the polls eventually proceeded despite calls by the Constituency Chairman for their suspension until the register was corrected.

The group said they had deliberately chosen to pursue the matter through the party's internal dispute resolution mechanisms rather than the courts, expressing confidence that the NEC would act to safeguard the integrity of the party's internal democratic processes.

They argued that compiling a fresh, transparent and verifiable register would strengthen the credibility of the party's delegates system, particularly at a time when the system is reportedly facing a constitutional challenge before the Supreme Court.

The petitioners, therefore, called on the NEC and its Steering Committee to urgently determine the petitions, annul the disputed electoral register and the elections conducted with it, order an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities, compile a new credible register for the constituency and restore members they claim were unlawfully removed from office.

They warned that failure to address the issues could have serious implications for the party's electoral prospects ahead of the 2028 general elections.

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