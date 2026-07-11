Aseidu Nketia urges greater investment in Ghana’s youth to unlock demographic dividend

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketia, has called for increased national investment in Ghana's youthful population, arguing that the country's greatest wealth lies not in its abundant natural resources but in its people.

In a message posted on his Facebook page to commemorate this year's World Population Day, Mr Aseidu Nketia described Ghana's growing population as a significant strategic asset capable of driving sustainable economic growth and national development if adequately nurtured.

"This World Population Day, one truth stands out: Ghana's greatest natural resource is not beneath our soil; it is our people," he wrote, stressing that the country's future prosperity would largely depend on how effectively it invests in its human capital.

The veteran politician highlighted Ghana's favourable demographic outlook, noting that the country's population is projected to reach 34.4 million in 2026, with approximately 12.6 million young people aged between 15 and 35.

He described this youthful population as one of Africa's greatest demographic advantages, capable of transforming the nation's fortunes through innovation, entrepreneurship and productive enterprise.

According to Mr Aseidu Nketia, Ghana's young people should not be perceived as a burden or a social challenge, but rather as the country's greatest competitive strength.

"Our youth are innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, creators, engineers, teachers and future leaders," he stated. "They are not a challenge to manage; they are Ghana's competitive advantage."

Mr Aseidu Nketia argued that the real issue confronting Ghana is not the size of its youthful population but whether sufficient investments are being made to equip young people with the skills and opportunities required to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

He emphasised the need for sustained investment in quality education, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, employment creation and leadership development, describing these areas as essential pillars for long-term national progress.

"The real question is not whether we have enough young people," he said. "It is whether we are investing enough in their education, digital skills, entrepreneurship, decent jobs and leadership opportunities."

The NDC Chairman further maintained that countries which prioritise the development of their youth are better positioned to achieve inclusive economic growth, innovation and social stability.

He called for a long-term national commitment to youth empowerment, stating: "A nation that invests in its youth invests in lasting prosperity."

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