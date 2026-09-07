Africa

At least 25 killed in bus crash on Cape Verde’s Fogo island, agency says

Source: Reuters  
  7 September 2026 2:35am
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At least 25 people, many of them schoolchildren ​and teenagers, were killed when ‌a bus plunged into a ravine on Fogo, one of Cape Verde's ​islands in the Atlantic Ocean ​off the coast of West ⁠Africa, national news agency Inforpress ​reported on Sunday.

The crash occurred on ​a mountain road in northern Fogo late on Saturday, when the bus veered ​off the road and plunged ​about 30 metres into a steep ravine, ‌it said.

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Many of those on board were primary and secondary school students, the agency said.

Several injured passengers ​were taken ​to ⁠Sao Francisco de Assis Regional Hospital on Fogo.

Education ​officials said the outing was ​not ⁠organised by local schools but was an annual trip privately ⁠arranged ​by the driver, who ​was among those killed, Inforpress said.

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