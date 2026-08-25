The Cape Verde footballer who played the 2026 World Cup after being contacted on LinkedIn

Football careers are usually built through 4 elements: academies, scouts, agents and years of competition. A simple 1xBet online betting can also be made on players who have had great careers too.

Roberto “Pico” Lopes, however, took one of the most unusual routes imaginable to the biggest stage in the sport: a message on LinkedIn. The Cape Verde defender was working at a bank in Dublin while playing football part-time when an unexpected contact from Cape Verde’s national team changed the direction of his life. Members of 1xBet can also try simple online betting on matches of the Cape Verde national side too.

His connections to the country

Lopes was born in Ireland to an Irish mother and a Cape Verdean father, making him eligible to represent the African nation. In 2018, Cape Verde coach Rui Águas was searching for players with Cape Verdean connections and found Lopes through the professional networking platform. If you try the 1xBet app apk, you will also be able to bet on footballers from Cape Verde with your Android device.

The 1st message, written in Portuguese, was ignored because Lopes believed it was likely spam. Months later, a 2nd message arrived in English, and he finally understood that the opportunity was genuine: the national team wanted him to play international football. And speaking about international football, you can install the apk of the 1xBet app to try bets on those matches on the go.

Making history with his national squad

After accepting the invitation, Lopes completed the necessary paperwork and began representing Cape Verde. The decision transformed what seemed like an ordinary football journey into a historic one. Years after receiving that unexpected online message, he became part of the Cape Verde squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the country made its 1st appearance in the tournament’s history. Not only that, because they also took Argentina to the edge of elimination in a dramatic 3-2 match in the Round of 32. While waiting for other dramatic football matches, the 1xBet crash game can also give you a lot of fun.

The defender’s story represents 3 things:

opportunity;

persistence;

and a bit of luck.

It showed that talent can sometimes be discovered in unexpected places, even on a platform normally associated with professional careers rather than football scouting. His experience also highlighted the importance of following up and communicating clearly, as a language barrier nearly prevented him from receiving a life-changing call-up. Before the next match of Cape Verde takes place, you can play the crash game and all the other forms of entertainment provided by the 1xBet platform.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.