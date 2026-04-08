AWARE 2026 autism awareness walk scheduled for April 25 by Nature’s Sprout Academy at North Legon

Nature’s Sprout Academy, in partnership with its foundation, is set to lead a national neurodiversity advocacy walk in Accra this April, rallying Ghanaians behind a single message: every neurodivergent child deserves the opportunity to thrive.

The AWARE 2026 (Autism Walk for Advocacy, Recognition, and Empowerment) is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2026, starting at 6:30 AM from the Nature’s Sprout Academy campus at North Legon.

Organised as part of Autism Awareness Month, the walk brings together parents, professionals, corporate bodies, and the general public to push for inclusion, advocacy, and better access to care for neurodivergent children and their families.

Now in its second year, AWARE continues to gain traction as a key advocacy platform in Ghana.

This year’s edition will shine a spotlight on the connection between gut health and autism, encouraging conversations around holistic and evidence-informed approaches to neurodevelopment and overall well-being.

The event aims to raise awareness, promote acceptance, provide education and engagement opportunities, mobilise resources to support children through the Nature’s Sprout Foundation, and strengthen community and corporate partnerships.

Nature’s Sprout Academy has established itself as a leading neurodiversity centre in Ghana, offering specialised education and therapy through structured, individualised programmes.

Its integrated approach supports children in building communication, social, and developmental skills while equipping families with practical tools for long-term support.

The Nature’s Sprout Foundation, meanwhile, focuses on expanding access through financial support, community outreach, and awareness initiatives — ensuring more families benefit from early and consistent intervention.

“Awareness must lead to meaningful action,” the Academy said in a statement. “We are building sustainable systems that empower neurodivergent children and give families the support they need to thrive.”

The organisers are inviting corporate organisations, media houses, NGOs, and the general public to support AWARE 2026 through participation, sponsorship, or donations.

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