Ayigboe residents fear disaster as ECG delays repairs on live faulty cables

Residents of Ayigboe, a coastal community in the Ada East District, are living in fear of low-hanging, faulty electricity cables that continue to pose a serious threat to lives and property.

The situation, which residents say has persisted for over five months, has heightened concerns, especially as the rainy season begins.

Community members told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the cables dropped dangerously low, allowing individuals to contact them.

“The cables keep descending, and we fear our children. If heavy rains come, the entire community could be in danger,” a resident, who gave his name as Papa, said.

Mr Amarh Lawer, Assembly Member for the area, attributed the situation to a broken hook on one of the electricity poles, which had caused imbalance and strain on the cables.

He said parts of the cables were now resting on walls and rooftops of houses, increasing the risk of electrocution and fire outbreaks.

“As we speak, some poles are weakening. If they collapse and ignite a fire, the consequences will be devastating, especially because many houses here are built with thatch,” he warned.

Mr Lawer expressed frustration over what he described as a delayed response from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), despite several reports.

“Whenever we call, they tell us there are no hooks available and that they are expecting supplies. It has been more than five months, yet no action has been taken,” he said.

A GNA visit to the area confirmed that some of the cables had dropped to dangerously low levels, with portions hanging close to a community water reservoir.

Residents fear that any contact between the live cables and the water source could result in fatal consequences.

The presence of thatch and palm-branch roofing in many homes further heightens the risk of rapid fire spread in the event of a spark.

Residents are therefore calling for immediate intervention by the Electricity Company of Ghana to prevent a potential disaster.

Efforts to reach Louis Harley Kwame Nutsugah, District Manager of ECG, for comments were unsuccessful.

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