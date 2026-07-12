Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction

The internal conflict within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bantama Constituency of the Ashanti Region has taken a new dimension after a man was captured in a viral video invoking traditional deities against anyone who disregards a court injunction connected to the party's disputed constituency executive election.

The development comes barely a day after violence marred the constituency's executive election at the Kumasi Cultural Centre, resulting in police intervention, arrests and the declaration of the venue as a crime scene.

In the widely circulated video, the individual, who identified himself as Kwame Poku, is seen smashing an egg and a bottle of schnapp while invoking the names of several revered traditional deities, including Antoa and Akonadi, calling on them to punish anyone who acts contrary to the reported injunction.

The individual is heard invoking curses on persons who allegedly seek to undermine the court process by proceeding with the disputed election.

The video has since generated widespread public discussion, with many expressing concern over the growing tension surrounding the constituency's internal electoral process.

Election disrupted

The latest development follows Saturday's violent disruption of the Bantama constituency executive election, where unidentified persons reportedly invaded the polling centre and halted the voting process.

The election was reportedly the subject of a court injunction. Despite the alleged legal order, sections of the party leadership were said to have proceeded with the election violence.

The situation turned chaotic when some individuals allegedly stormed the venue, destroyed ballot boxes and ballot papers, and assaulted election officials supervising the process.

One election official sustained injuries during the disturbance and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Police investigation

The Ashanti Regional Police Command subsequently arrested three suspects in connection with the incident.

Police also declared the entire voting centre a crime scene to facilitate investigations into the violence and the destruction of election materials.

Investigators are expected to determine the circumstances that led to the disruption, the legality of the electoral process and the roles played by the various persons involved.

The emergence of the video invoking traditional deities highlights the heightened tension within the constituency as rival factions continue to disagree over the conduct of the election and the reported court injunction.

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