Bawumia’s Gold Purchase Programme behind cedi stability, BoG Governor’s responses show – Gideon Boako

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Gideon Boako, has claimed that responses submitted by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana indicate that the Gold Purchase Programme introduced by the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has contributed to the recent stability of the cedi.
Dr Boako, who is also the MP for Tano North, made the claim in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 15, following the appearance of the Bank of Ghana Governor before Parliament’s Finance Committee.
According to him, the programme initiated under the leadership of former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP government was responsible for supporting the stability of Ghana’s currency.
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“The only and main reason why the Majority in Parliament prevented the Bank of Ghana Governor from speaking on camera to the questions from the Minority today is that his own written responses presented to Parliament had stated that the reason for the stability of the Cedi is because of the Gold Purchase Programme introduced by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP government,” he said.
Dr Boako argued that the decision to restrict the Governor’s responses from being broadcast prevented Ghanaians from hearing the details of the Bank’s position on the issue.
He added that the development vindicated the previous administration’s policy direction, stating: “They don’t want the public to hear this honest admission from the Governor. The God of Bawumia is alive.”
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