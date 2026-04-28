Beyond statements, enforcement is key – Dr Hlovor welcomes Ramaphosa’s anti-xenophobia push, but…

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International relations expert Dr Ishmael Hlovor has welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s firm stance against xenophobia, but says stronger enforcement and prosecutions are needed to translate political statements into real protection for migrants.
His comments come after President Ramaphosa called on South Africans to stand against xenophobia and uphold the rule of law, warning that concerns over illegal migration must not be allowed to degenerate into prejudice against fellow Africans.
The South African leader’s appeal follows a recent wave of attacks on foreign nationals in cities including Durban, Cape Town, and East London. The incidents have prompted diplomatic concern, with countries such as Ghana and Nigeria reportedly raising official complaints over the safety of their citizens.
Speaking on Joy News’ The Pulse on Tuesday, April 28, Dr Hlovor said the President’s message has set an important tone from the political leadership, but stressed that enforcement remains the real test.
“The determination from President Cyril Ramaphosa has set the tone… for the first time they are boldly declaring they will not tolerate people taking the law into their own hands,” he said.
He, however, argued that statements alone are insufficient to address the violence, calling for swift investigations and prosecutions of individuals involved in attacks on migrants.
According to him, some groups are operating as informal vigilantes, targeting foreigners in what he described as unlawful and dangerous actions that must be dealt with decisively by the police.
“We must begin to investigate cases… those people must be prosecuted,” he stated.
Dr Hlovor further emphasised that South Africa is bound by both domestic law and international obligations to protect migrants within its borders, ensuring due process is followed before any deportation or legal action is taken.
He noted that while concerns over illegal migration are legitimate policy issues, they must not be used to justify violence or discrimination against foreign nationals.
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Beyond statements, enforcement is key – Dr Hlovor welcomes Ramaphosa’s anti-xenophobia push, but…
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