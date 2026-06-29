Biakoye NPP constituency election heats up as 28 aspirants file nominations for executive positions

The race for leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Biakoye Constituency has intensified following the filing of nominations by 28 aspirants seeking various constituency executive positions ahead of the party’s internal elections.

The keenly contested election is expected to shape the future direction of the party in the constituency as members position themselves to rebuild and strengthen the NPP machinery in preparation for the 2028 general elections.

The position of Constituency Chairman has hooked three aspirants, namely Mr Sulemana Moru, Mr Daniel Korsina and Mr Freeman Dankwa, all promising to unite the party and enhance grassroots mobilisation.

The First Vice Chairperson position has equally generated significant interest with Mr Maxwell Tawiah, Mr Moses K. Adjison and Mr Razak Agro entering the race.

For the position of Second Vice Chairperson, Mr Mohammed Yakubu and Mr Diawuo Sasu will battle for the slot.

The race for Constituency Secretary will be contested between Mr Ali Sabiku and Mr Christian Badu Aganu, while the Deputy Secretary position has captivated three aspirants and they include, Mr David Ocloo, Mr Joseph Eklu and Mr Felix Nyarko Boateng.

In the Organiser category, Mr Martin Ampim and Mr Ibrahim Hamidu have filed nominations, with both candidates expected to campaign vigorously to win delegates’ support.

The Women’s Organiser position will be contested by Madam pearl Amoaku and Madam Musura Lasisi, while the Youth Organiser race appears to be one of the most competitive, intriguing four aspirants: Mr Samuel Takyi, Mr Samuel Ofosu, Mr Christian Dzisah Hormeku and Mr Moses Babayi.

The Nasara Organiser position will see Mr Abubakar Sadique contest against Mr Abdul Wadud Rahman.

Three aspirants are vying for the Treasurer position: Mr Takyi Kumi, Mr Issaka Moukutaru and Mr Felix Aganu, the Communications Officer position has inspired Mr Peter Kotoka and Mr Francis Asare.

In an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Biakoye District IT coordinator, Mr Micheal Appiah, have described the high number of aspirants as a demonstration of renewed enthusiasm and confidence in the NPP’s prospects in Biakoye.

He believed the outcome of the elections will significantly influence the party’s ability to reorganise its structures, foster unity and mount a formidable campaign ahead of the next general elections.

According to him as campaigning gathers momentum, aspirants are expected to intensify engagements with delegates, presenting their visions and strategies for revitalising the party and expanding its support base across the constituency.

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