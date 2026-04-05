Boakye Agyarko marks Easter Sunday with a call for Godly leadership ahead of nationwide campaign tour

Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, a leading contender for the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), marked Easter Sunday at the Grace Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at West Legon in Accra, in what signals the spiritual renewal ahead of his nationwide campaign tour.

The church service, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, took on added significance as the District Minister, Rev. Dr. Seth Kissi, delivered a strong message on leadership.

He emphasised that Ghanaians are yearning for selfless and godly leaders who honour their promises and work diligently to reduce poverty and hardship, drawing parallels with Christ’s sacrifice for humanity.

In a notable moment during the service, Rev. Dr. Kissi praised Agyarko’s leadership qualities and expressed confidence in his potential to become a unifying National Chairman for the NPP.

He voiced hope that Mr Agyarko would provide transformative leadership capable of strengthening party cohesion and positioning it to achieve its broader vision for Ghana.

The clergyman also commended the former Energy Minister for seeking divine guidance before embarking on his campaign.

He offered prayers for Mr. Boakye Agyarko and his team, asking for protection, direction, and eventual victory, while underscoring the importance of faith in political leadership and public service.

Agyarko was accompanied by his Campaign Manager, Henry Quartey, Campaign Spokesperson Vincent Frimpong Manu, Esq., and other senior aides and supporters from the Greater Accra Regional branch of the party.

The visit marks what his team describes as a spiritual launch of his mission to rebuild, restructure, and rebrand the NPP to provide the solid bridge the flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia needs to win the 2028 Presidential election.

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