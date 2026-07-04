British Council advocates language-responsive education to improve learning outcomes

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The British Council is calling for more inclusive and context-sensitive language policies in education, arguing that learners achieve better outcomes when education systems reflect the linguistic realities of their communities.

According to the institution, while classrooms across the world are becoming increasingly multilingual, decisions on the language of instruction remain one of the most critical and complex issues facing education systems.

In its updated position paper, 'Language-responsive education: The British Council's position on inclusive language policy and practice', the institution stresses that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to language in education.

Instead, it says countries should adopt policies that respond to their unique social, cultural, political, and historical contexts.

“Globally, most education systems share a common ambition: to equip learners with the communication skills needed to succeed locally and globally. Evidence shows that inclusive language in education policies helps achieve this goal when they are supported with appropriate resources," the paper indicated.

The British Council notes that although many countries aspire to equip learners with communication skills that enable them to thrive both locally and globally, this goal can only be achieved when language policies are supported by adequate resources, trained teachers, quality teaching materials, and appropriate assessment systems.

Rather than prescribing when countries should adopt English as the language of instruction, the institution says decisions about English-medium education should be made locally and based on evidence.

It argues that learners benefit most when they first develop strong literacy and communication skills in a language they already understand while simultaneously building proficiency in English.

“We do not advise as to when or whether countries should transition to English-medium education. Instead, we emphasise that decisions about language in education must be made locally, shaped by contextual, social, economic, political and historical factors," the institution emphasised.

The position paper further highlights that language should not be treated as an isolated issue but as a central component of education policy, curriculum development, teacher training, classroom instruction, and assessment.

The recommendations are informed by a comprehensive global literature review titled 'Language Policy and Practice: A Review of the Literature on English in Education', which examined the factors that influence successful language policies in schools.

The review found that learner outcomes are largely determined by teacher proficiency, the quality of classroom instruction, institutional capacity, and how well language policies align with local linguistic and cultural realities.

It also warns that poorly planned transitions to English-medium instruction can negatively affect learning outcomes, particularly where teachers and schools lack the necessary support. Instead, the review underscores the importance of maintaining strong English language instruction alongside effective teaching in learners' familiar languages.

The British Council says the findings reinforce the need for education systems to adopt evidence-based and context-responsive language policies that promote inclusion and improve learning for all students.

“These insights reinforce the need for context-sensitive, evidence-informed approaches and whole-system commitment to language-responsive, inclusive and high-quality education for all learners," the paper recommended.

As countries continue to reform their education systems to meet the demands of a globalised world, the organisation believes language-responsive education will be essential to ensuring that no learner is disadvantaged because of the language they speak.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.