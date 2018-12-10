G4S will continue to innovate, evolve — MD

The Managing Director of G4S Security Services Ghana Limited, Mr Michael Gyapah, has said his outfit will continue to innovate and evolve as a business in order to align with the dynamic environment it operates in.

According to him, G4S would pursue its objective of keeping its customers and their properties safe and secured using industry best practices to enable it to maintain its position as the largest and the best in the security industry in this country.



Awards



Mr Gyapah was speaking to the Daily Graphic in the aftermath of the recently held Ghana Business Awards at which G4S Security Services Ghana Ltd was adjudged the Security Company of the Year.



“Having our achievements acknowledged is extremely valuable to us, our customers and our partners.



It was a humbling experience considering the various reputable organisations represented at the event.



We thank the awarding committee for the honour,” Mr Gyapah stated.



The Ghana Business Awards primarily seeks to honour achievers across a variety of enterprises in the private arena.



It sees excellence as a benchmark that all businesses must strive to achieve and salutes those working hard to constantly enhance their operations.



With a workforce of about 6,000 employees, G4S has offices in Accra, Tema, Takoradi, Tarkwa and Kumasi and also has satellite operational centres in all other regions with operations across the country.



Logistics



Due to its human resource and logistics capacity, coupled with over 15 years of experience in integrated security solutions provision, G4S has the largest market share and is the leading private security provider in Ghana.



Mr Gyapah pointed out that though G4S had won some other accolades in the past, everyone at the company was excited over the Ghana Business Awards honour and had resolved to, in any way they could, help enhance services provided by the outfit.



G4S is a provider of integrated security solutions, including electronic security systems and solutions such as CCTV, access control, alarm monitoring and response, electric fencing and fire detectors.



It also offers manned security, vehicle tracking devices, driver monitoring and journey management, as well as security consulting and risk management for both individuals and organisations.



The company also operates in multi-sector security services for the oil and gas, mining, financial, banking, manufacturing industries, diplomatic missions and a variety of other sectors.



Organisations



Sensitive to giving something back to the society, G4S has partnered with various organisations over the years in its attempt to contribute to a better society.



“Since 2009, we have provided security officers free of charge to the New Horizon Special School at Cantonments in Accra. In 2017, we added the Osu Children’s Home, also in Accra to this initiative.



“As the official security provider, we deployed 120 guards for the 2018 Millennium Marathon free of charge as our contribution to the event’s success,” said Mr Gyapah.



G4S, the Managing Director affirmed, also looked inward to ensure the welfare of its security officers.



They belong to the Union of Private Security Personnel (UPSP) which acts as an intermediary between the security officers and the employer.



Apart from SSNIT contributions, G4S has a provident fund and provides insurance cover for workman’s compensation for security officers.



“So we deeply care about our clients out there as well as our own security officers and those are some of the elements, I believe, that made us emerge as the Best Security Company at the last Ghana Business Awards,” the Managing Director added.