Nestle Ghana is “Overall Best Industrial Company of the Year”

Nestlé Ghana Limited has been named overall Best Industrial Company of the Year as well as receiving the Overall National Best Quality Company and National Quality award, Diamond Category (Food), at the 7th Association of Ghana Industry and Quality Awards.

Commenting on the Awards, Philomena Tan, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana said: “Receiving such prestigious awards is indeed an honor and affirmation of our dedication and commitment to quality and business excellence.”

“As a nutrition, health and wellness company, we know that the well-being of individuals and families hinges on the quality of our product offerings. We believe that through innovation, research and strict adherence to quality standards, we can help improve the nutritional status of Ghanaians,” she added.

Philomena Tan was grateful to the AGI, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Ghana Standards Authority for the awards and reiterated Nestlé’s commitment to continue working with the government and agencies to contribute to societal development.

Nestlé Ghana, a member of the Association of Ghana Industries, has been operating in Ghana for over 60 years helping enrich lives of individuals and families with household brands such as Milo®, Ideal®, Maggi®, Cerelac®, and Nido rich in key micronutrients including Iron, Iodine, Vitamin D and Vitamin C helping address under nutrition.

The Industry and Quality Awards, instituted by the Association of Ghana Industries, the Ministry of Trade and Industry as well as the Ghana Standards Authority, reward and honor companies that have achieved outstanding success in various areas of industry, as well as maintained standards of quality in production, service delivery, and innovation in the year under review.

It is also to motivate and show that high performance and responsible business practices are valued and achievements are recognised.