GCAA forecasts 7% growth in passenger numbers at KIA 

Source: Ghana | Shiela Tamakloe | JoyBusiness
Date: 19-12-2018 Time: 01:12:05:pm

The Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is forecasting the number of passengers using the Kotoka International Airport to grow by 7 per cent.  

Simon Allotey expects the numbers to peak above last year’s figures of 2.5 million passengers following some major reforms in the aviation sector.

These include the completion of the New KIA terminal three building, upgrade of some regional airports, the entrance on new domestic Airlines (i.e. Passion Airlines and Unity Airlines), foreign airlines increasing their flight frequencies as well as improvement of air navigation and service equipment.

Recent figures from the Ghana Airports Company limited showed that passenger numbers for the year 2017 had increased to about 2.5 million from 2016 numbers of 2.3 million following the removal of taxes on domestic air fairs and the entrant of some new airlines.

“We have had a number of operators both domestic and foreign increasing their flight frequencies; we’ve seen Air France and Brussels airlines now doing daily flights and Africa World Airlines exploring new routes. Therefore, for 2018 we expect about 6 to 7 per cent increase in passenger throughput thus we should excess 2.5 million passengers,” Mr Allotey explained.

This development the Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority adds will have a huge impact on revenues from the aviation industry.
                              
Overall, Simon Allotey described the performance of the aviation industry as extremely positive in 2018. 
 


