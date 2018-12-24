Aquafresh woos customers with subsidized drinks at Accra Mall

One of the leading juice producers in the country, Aquafresh Co. Ltd., has enticed its customers with subsidized drinks at the Accra Mall.

The 7-day Christmas promotion, which started on the 17th of this month has seen about 500 customers on the average purchase some of the company’s brands like Kalyppo and the Frutelli.

According to Aquafresh, the promotion is an annual one and it not only seeks to increase the company’s market share but also afford customers the opportunity to have a feel of its new taste note, the Frutelli coconut pineapple.

Speaking to JoyBusiness on the sidelines, Head of Sales and Marketing at Aquafresh Limited, Santosh Kumar Keshari, says “It is our objective to come every year to the final consumer, we seek to bring the product to the doorstep of the consumer and because the mall happens to be a busy day during the eve of Christmas, we decided to mount a platform here to offer customers and their families a taste our new flavour.”

According to Mr Keshari, his outfit sought to leverage the platform to interact with customers for a workable solution to improve upon the brands.

Customers at the Accra Mall had the opportunity to taste a cup full of the new Frutelli coconut pineapple. Any customer who bought the product was given some of the company’s souvenirs and other giveaways.

On her part, one of the promoters at Aquafresh Limited, Victoria Sekyere says the new product is almost 100% natural.

“It’s like most Ghanaians are not aware of the new product but it’s naturally real, it tastes good and also the flavours are real, there are no other added flavours to it and it is naturally made,” she said.

About Aquafresh

The company has been in existence for not less than 22 years. It has about seven different brands on its business portfolio; some of which are Kalyppo, Yoyo, Frutelli, among others

