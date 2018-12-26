Vodafone to deliver 4G service to customers early 2019

Vodafone to deliver 4G service to customers early 2019
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 26-12-2018 Time: 06:12:42:pm

Telecoms operator, Vodafone Ghana says it is set to commence an active technical process in the coming weeks to align its infrastructure to deliver 4G to its customer base early next year.

This follows an agreement reached with the National Communications Authority (NCA) for the purchase of one slot of the 2x5MHz frequency spectrum in the 800MHz band for mobile services.

The slot, purchased at the cost of $30million, was awarded to Vodafone following successful financial negotiations with the NCA in line with the Authority’s published programme for the bid process.

The Chief Executive Officer, Yolanda Cuba in a statement said, “We are excited that after three years of persistent constructive engagement with the regulator and policymakers, we now have the opportunity to operate an LTE 4G license in Ghana.” 

“We are happy that our customers will finally experience faster data speed starting next year. Vodafone is committed to continuously work with the regulator to promote digital inclusion in the country, for which the 4G spectrum will play a critical role. It will also enable Vodafone to work with the government on its agenda of digitizing Ghana’s economy.”

She added, “I will like to thank our shareholders – the government of Ghana which has 30 per cent shares, and Vodafone Group with 70 per cent shares in Vodafone Ghana – for their commitment to our operations and their support in our quest to deploy 4G in Ghana. With such strong partnership between our shareholders, Vodafone Ghana is optimistic of a great future for our customers and the country”.

Digital revolution 

Vodafone said access to 4G spectrum it has acquired now will contribute to its vision of igniting Ghana’s digital revolution.

According to the company, the license also highlights a positive end to the telecom operator, which is celebrating a decade of existence in Ghana’s telecoms industry.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Rapperholic 2018: Irresponsible ticket oversell was a disaster
7 feared dead in Donkorkrom accident
WABONS: Police on high alert over ‘mayhem plot’ in V/R
UEW commissions graduate lounge to boost research work

Latest Stories

Hazard double gives Chelsea victory at Watford
UEW commissions graduate lounge to boost research work
Rapperholic 2018: Irresponsible ticket oversell was a disaster
7 feared dead in Donkorkrom accident
KIC selects 120 promising ‘AgriTechies’ for the 2019 AgriTech Challenge
WABONS: Police on high alert over ‘mayhem plot’ in V/R
Vodafone to deliver 4G service to customers early 2019
W/Africa: Ethiopian Airlines targets growth with its Lome- Los Angeles flights   

MOST POPULAR
Photos: NPP’s Nana Akomea finds love
Cure for HIV and AIDS potentially discovered in Ghana
Menzgold seeks refuge with Parliament
$12m worth of fertilizer for Planting for Food and Jobs missing
Menzgold client petitions Akufo-Addo; claims NAM1 relocates to SA

LIFESTYLE
An open letter to the person who needs to leave their toxic relationship
ODD NEWS
Spanish Winery invents wine-flavoured water that doesn’t get you drunk
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Are you ready to break up with your phone?
OBITUARY
OBAAPANYIN JULIANA AKOSUA TWUM
ELECTIONS
WABONS: Police on high alert over ‘mayhem plot’ in V/R