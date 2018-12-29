Festus Tettey is new Promasidor Ghana Limited CEO

Source: Graphic.com
Date: 29-12-2018 Time: 01:12:00:pm
Festus Tettey will be the new Promasidor CEO from January 2019

Promasidor Ghana Limited has announced the appointment of Festus Tettey as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company effective January 1, 2019.

Mr Tettey succeeds Mr Dirk Laeremans who has been CEO of Promasidor Ghana since 2014.

According to a statement issued by Promasidor, Mr Tettey previously served as a Commercial Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited. He joined Promasidor Nigeria as Marketing Director in 2014 and later took on the role of Commercial Director

Prior to his tenure in Promasidor Nigeria, Tettey was a pioneer member of Promasidor Ghana Commercial team and rose through the ranks to attain the role of Head of Commercial.

Tettey, a Ghanaian, holds a Master of Business Administration from Cardiff University in Wales.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Food Science from the University of Ghana and is an alumnus of the London Business School Executive Training Programme.

Other changes made within the organization include Samuel Lefebvre, who assumes the role of Financial Director and Mr Samir Sadoui who has been named Commercial Director.

Mr Lefebvre and Sadoui until their appointments worked at Promasidor Algeria.

"Promasidor is confident that these changes will further position it as a market leader delivering quality food products to the Ghanaian people," the statement said.


