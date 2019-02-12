This window closes in 6 seconds

UK regulators serve notice to dissolve Menzgold England

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | george.nyavor@myjoyonline.com
Date: 16-04-2019 Time: 06:04:54:am
The Registrar of Companies in the United Kingdom has served notice of a possible dissolution of Menzgold England.

The Registrar said in the notice that “unless cause is shown to the contrary, at the expiration of 2 months from the above date [12/02/19] the name of Menzgold England Limited will be struck off the register and the company will be dissolved.”

Upon dissolution, all property and rights vested in, or held in trust for the company will be taken over by the English crown.

Menzgold England is the UK subsidiary of Menzgold Company Limited, owned by Nana Appiah Mensah, known popularly as NAM1.

NAM 1, a wanted man in Ghana, was recently acquitted and cleared of fraud charges on Tuesday, April 9 by a Dubai court.

NAM1 had been in the custody of the Dubai authorities since November 2018 over a gold deal that went bad.

Many, especially Menzgold customers whose investments have been locked up in the collapsed gold dealership, hailed NAM1’s acquittal.

They are hopeful he will return to Ghana with enough cash to settle them.

Meanwhile, a Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka, has said extradition processes for Chief Executive of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, will be triggered by police in a month.

Over GHS 200 million locked up

Official records show at least GHS 200 million have been locked up in Menzgold.

The Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta revealed this during a durbar with army officers in which the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, was present.

The information, which was in response to a question, reveals for the first time the extent of loss Menzgold customers have been exposed to after an undisclosed number of them bought into their business pitch of paying 7% to 10% returns on special gold collectibles bought and deposited with the company.

The question from an army officer also opened the lid on the level of involvement of security officers in the business that is believed to have attracted a wide spectrum of Ghanaians including religious leaders.

Already 53 soldiers, in January 2019, have sued Menzgold Ghana Limited, for failing to pay back ¢2.5 million in investments.

The company began crumbling in September 2019 after the Securities and Exchange Commission ordered it to shut down its “gold” dealership operations.

 

 

 

 


