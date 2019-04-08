This window closes in 6 seconds

Close

Asantehene commends MTN for consistency in telecom sector

Asantehene commends MTN for consistency in telecom sector
Source: Citinewsroom
Date: 08-04-2019 Time: 09:04:19:am
Share
Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with some staff of MTN

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has admonished telecommunication giant, MTN Ghana to work hard to maintain the successes it has chalked as a company.

While commending the company for its consistency in delivering services to the Ghanaian populace, the Asante monarch urged management to continue assisting socio-economic development in the country.

The Asantehene made the remarks at the Manhyia Palace when some executives of the company led by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) paid a courtesy on him and also to fulfil its promise of supporting the King’s 20th Anniversary.

The company during the gesture presented a cheque of ¢100,000 and a hamper worth ¢5,000 towards the celebrations.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II commended the company for its partnership with the Manhyia Palace and the projects it has executed in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking after the presentation, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN-Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh said the company chose to partner and support the celebration following the immense contribution the Asantehene made towards the development of the Asante kingdom and Ghana as a whole.

He said the company will also participate in other activities during the anniversary as it is working with the planning committee throughout the celebrations.

“First of all, our brand message is ‘Everywhere you go’, so we want to be present everywhere in a significant way and also, Otumfuo and the Asante Kingdom are the preeminent kingdoms in the country, so this is a very important mission for us. We have to be part of this, we have to support the Asantehene and all the work that he is doing”, he said

He added that the company is supporting the Asante Kotoko Football Club and also helping to renovate the team’s training pitch as part of its commitment to give back to the people of the Ashanti Region and support the Kingdom.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Four public universities to be renamed in Universities’ Draft Bill
Fire Service trainees asked to go home until further notice
Asantehene launches $400m development drive
2018 Africa Visa Openness Report: Ghana ranked 7th in Africa

Latest Stories

World Bank pegs Ghana's 2019 economic growth at 7.6%
Global investment giants to converge in Kumasi as part of Otumfuo's 20th Anniversary
Indian Exim bank expends $180m to support Agric, water project in Ghana 
VGMA Nominees Jam: Adina, Obaapa Christy fail to perform
Four public universities to be renamed in Universities’ Draft Bill
Photos: Roverman’s 2019 kicks off successfully with 'Dora Why?'
2019 WASSCE commences; candidates to be verified to curb impersonation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
South Africans shocked at 'nursery abuse' video
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda
Import duty reductions: Don’t get too excited – AGI

LIFESTYLE
Fit lifestyle encouraged after 7 KM Zenith Health Walk challenge
ODD NEWS
This Zimbabwean guy's odd haircut will make you wonder
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei’s security troubles hardening into fight between US and China
OBITUARY
Mr. John Daniel Kwamena Botchey (aka Master Botchey)
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP