The European Union’s antitrust authority has charged eight unnamed banks with operating a cartel in trading euro zone government bonds between 2007 and 2012, years when the financial crisis dragged down banks and countries.
The European Commission said in a statement that some traders at the banks exchanged commercially sensitive information and coordinated trading strategies on the euro-denominated bonds, mainly through online chatrooms.
The move by the European Commission’s powerful antitrust arm is the latest blow to the public image of Europe’s banks, which have paid out billions of euros in fines, including for rigging interest rate benchmarks used to price home loans.
The Commission said that its charges did not imply that anti-competitive conduct was a general practice in the euro zone government bond sector.
In a separate, earlier case, the Commission charged Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse and a fourth bank in December with being part of a bond cartel, also citing traders using chatrooms.
If found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules, the banks could face fines up to 10 percent of their global turnover.
The EU’s executive has imposed hefty fines in the past, including a record $5 billion penalty on Google for competition abuse last year.
In 2013, the authority imposed a 1.5 billion euro penalty on banks, who were involved in cartels on financial derivatives.
“The Commission has concerns that, at different periods between 2007 and 2012, the eight banks participated in a collusive scheme that aimed at distorting competition when acquiring and trading European government bonds,” it said.
“Traders employed by the banks exchanged commercially sensitive information and coordinated on trading strategies. These contacts would have taken place mainly - but not exclusively - through online chatrooms.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- EU charges eight banks over alleged govt bond cartel
- Ghana to start $403m debt sale for GAT Feb.18
- Ghana Export Promotion Authority to formulate new export dev’t strategy
- Two in police grips for removing air conditioners at Zylofon Media premises
- CBG's technology-led strategy to transform banking in Ghana
- PURC likely to announce new utility tariffs next week
- Takeover of ECG postponed
- Diageo appoints Gabriel Opoku-Asare as Head of Society, Africa
- African tech startups smashed funding records in 2018
- Abdul Sabit wins 2018 UBA Foundation National Essay Competition
- StanChart launches 2nd wave of digital-only retail banks across four African markets
- ATM charges: BoG report presents mixed results from banks
- AirtelTigo to delight customers in 'Month of Love'
- Ghana gets $866m as returns on oil revenue investments since 2011
- GCB boosts Cocoa Purchasing Company with over 30 trucks