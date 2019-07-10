Zimbabwe owes airlines about $196 million that’s stuck in the country due to a shortage of hard currency, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
The last payment received by the industry body was in January, regional vice president for IATA in Africa, Muhammad Ali Albakri, said in an interview on Tuesday.
The group held a meeting with Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa and will now finalize the payment plan, he added.
The country is struggling with shortages of foreign exchange including the U.S. dollar, which is needed to transfer the proceeds of local ticket sales to airlines.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Gov't working on gas law to regulate industry
- Inflation rate for June drops to 9.1%
- In Ghana, legitimate investments are protected - President to French business fraternity
- Zimbabwe owes airlines $196 million in trapped funds - IATA
- We owe Groupe Nduom only GH¢3.1 million – Finance Ministry source
- Petroleum Hub project: Energy firms appeal for tax incentives
- Enterprise Life Assurance unveils Funeral Finance Plan Unlimited
- Gold Fields commissions ¢145m reconstructed 33km Tarkwa-Damang road
- Qatar Airways considers passenger flights to Ghana
- UK interested in supporting Ghana to expand Tamale Airport
- Nduom sues Finance Minister, 3 others
- Quick Angels CEO encourages entrepreneurs to be innovative with ideas
- Allianz Life takes two microinsurance products to Kumasi
- ARB Apex Bank advises BoG against shutting rural banks
- Fidelity Bank opens digital branch at East Legon