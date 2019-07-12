Engen to ensure improved service delivery with a new retail outlet

Share

Engen Ghana Limited - famous petroleum downstream sector player, has opened a new station to meet its customers’ expectation.

The entry of the new retail outlet increases the number to 23 stations nationwide.

The station is located in Ayikai Doblo, a suburb of Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality and operates a 24-hour service delivery for fuel.

In a statement signed by the Managing Director of Engen Ghana Ltd., Henry Akwaboah, it is the company’s hope that this latest addition to the network will assure its cherished customers that Engen Ghana Limited is here to stay.

He further noted that the company’s mission is to act more responsibly by ensuring the right skills set of forecourt staff.

“With the right skills and knowledge, customers will be better served at this new station and have value for money spent on fuel and lubricants”, he explained.

Mr Akwaboah said as an international brand, Engen goes the extra mile to produce only the best fuel and lubricants.

On her part, Retail and Property Development Manager at Engen, Nana Ama Larbie, said the Engen Dynamic Diesel and Primax Super have been purposely produced with the vehicle engines in mind to protect, clean and maintain the engine. She said the products have been made available at all Engen Service

Stations across the country considering the stress and frustrations drivers have to go through on the roads.

“At Engen, we are committed to selling high-quality fuels and lubricants to our customers and the consuming public. We are mindful of the harmful effects of low-quality fuels on vehicles, equipment and the environment hence, our supply and distribution processes ensure quality assurance right from the loading depot until delivery at our service stations and bulk consumer facilities,” she said.

Engen Ghana Limited hopes to continuously improve and expand to meet the needs of their patrons nationwide.

About Engen

As an oil company with a history dating back to 1881, Engen has spent decades of enriching the lives of the continent’s people.

The company did so by identifying opportunities, finding innovative solutions, and providing energy that fuels Africa’s growth.

Currently, Engen has established its presence in 18 countries in sub-Saharan African and the Indian Ocean islands, while also exporting products to over 30 more countries.

