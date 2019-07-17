Yolanda Cuba joins MTN as Group Chief of Digital & Fintech

Share

Yolanda's move to MTN is expected to shore up the Group's strength

Former CEO of Vodafone Ghana, Yolanda Cuba will be joining MTN Group as Group Chief Digital & Fintech Officer after leaving Vodacom Group as Chief Officer Strategy and New Business.

Yolanda demonstrated a keen passion for financial and digital inclusion during her role as CEO of Vodafone Ghana, a role she held for three years before returning to Vodacom Group.

It is expected that Yolanda will oversee a deepening of MTN’s dominance in the mobile money and fintech space across the continent with a new impetus on leveraging digital solutions to broaden inclusion in MTN’s markets on the continent.

It is widely believed by industry watchers that Vodacom Group by this has lost a potential CEO while this move is seen as a masterstroke in shoring up MTNs strength in the fintech market on the continent while making a bold statement about its future intentions.

“This role gives me the opportunity to drive digital innovation and financial inclusion across the group’s vast footprint. I’m really looking forward to the new challenge and being part of the MTN leadership team”, said Cuba.

MTN Group CEO, Rob Shuter said he was very pleased to bring an executive of Cuba’s calibre into MTN Group.

“Cuba is a highly qualified and experienced executive, with a unique combination of operational telecommunications experience as well as finance, financial services and digital skills,” said Shuter.

“I am confident that Yolanda’s leadership will place us in good stead as we intensify our efforts to build a digital ecosystem and scale our FinTech offering across our markets”.

He added, “Under Yolanda’s leadership, MTN will continue to progressively grow the Fintech and digital opportunities in Africa as we see these areas as major drivers of our BRIGHT growth strategy. Yolanda’s start date will be communicated in due course.”

