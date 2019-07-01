Latex foam wins Superbrands award

Latex foam wins Superbrands award
Chief Executive Officer of African Brands Warrior, Fatima Alimohammed, presenting the award to Gifty Appiah of Latex Foam

The Superbrands Council has awarded Latex Foam, a mattress manufacturing company in Ghana the outstanding and prestigious brand on the Ghanaian market.

Chief Executive Officer of African Brands Warrior, Fatima Alimohammed, presenting the award at Latex Foam headquarters in Accra last Friday, said the award should spur the company on to do more to maintain the bar or raise it higher. Madam Fatima said, “Whenever you get awarded, it means the bar gets higher for you to do more.” 

Superbrands Council situated in 89 countries globally have over the years awarded “superbrand status” to companies that carve a reputable niche for themselves in the markets they operate. 

“The best way of ensuring the authenticity and credibility of any award is to conduct research. We conducted national research which covered the banking sector, presidential projects, beverages, schools; we did a lot of research on them. Before the collapse of the six banks, our research showed consumers were not engaging with those banks in the last six months and this shows there is a disconnect which confirms our research.”

Madam Alimohammed explained that the research covered a number of questioners administered across the country.

“On the mattress sector, we asked very fundamental questions; which brand have you been using always? Which brand have you used in the last few weeks and which brand will you consider a super brand and why? When it came to the mattress sector in the household angle, Latex Foam was at the top,” she added.

Receiving the award for Latex Form, the Public Relations Officer, Gifty Appiah expressed gratitude saying “superbrand status means validation and this is the second time we are receiving this award. To us, for the fact that the award is research-based means a lot. We are only encouraged to do more in terms of quality and fulfilling the brand promises to our consumers.”

Superbrand membership is by invitation only and members are expected to distinguish themselves to collaborative enterprise, creative marketing and superior products to gain superbrand status.
 



