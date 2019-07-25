Vodafone partners Samsung to launch smartphone campaign

Share

In a drive to empower the digital lives of customers, Vodafone has partnered Samsung to launch a new smartphone campaign.

The move reflects the strong relationship between Vodafone and the mobile phone manufacturer that has existed for many years. Last year, Vodafone teamed up with Samsung to drive a hugely successful campus activation campaign across five of the nation’s key tertiary institutions.

Between July and October this year, the smartphone campaign will enable customers to purchase Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones namely: Galaxy A2 Core; Galaxy A10; and Galaxy A20 - at attractive prices, and receive a free Vodafone SIM card as well as 1GB free data every month for 12 months. Additionally, customers also get to subscribe to any of the data offers to enjoy more talk time and browse the internet.

The telecoms company has also introduced the device micro-payment scheme, which allows customers to pay in instalments. This service is available only on Vodafone and demonstrates how the company goes the extra mile to ensure digital connectivity for all.

Commenting on the package, Pushpinder Singh, Director for Consumer Business at Vodafone Ghana said: “This is one of many things we are doing to show what we mean when we say the future is exciting. We are happy to partner Samsung, a global brand that also understands the ever-changing needs of the customer. The campaign gives power to the customer to control their mobile communications needs whilst being rewarded. We will continue to develop bespoke initiatives in line with our promise of providing an exciting future for our customers.”

Head of Department, IT and Mobile at Samsung, Patrick Mandegue said: “At Samsung, we are inspired by the energy and inventiveness of this new generation. We are excited to be able to deliver the best screen, camera and battery in the segment to enable users to maximise the potential of live communication. The Galaxy A portfolio is a significant upgrade from any on the current market. It offers the latest technologies, and ultimately provides an option for everyone, whether first-time mobile users or value-seekers looking for great features at an affordable price.”

Customers can access the device payment plan by dialing *474#, and following the prompts to enjoy flexible payment plans for the device of their choice.