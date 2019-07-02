Energy Ministry announces results of oil blocks first licensing bidding

Energy Ministry announces results of oil blocks first licensing bidding
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 02-07-2019 Time: 04:07:50:pm
Share
Ghana currently produces 200,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd)

The Ministry of Energy Friday announced the winners for two oil blocks after evaluating the bids in Ghana’s first licensing rounds.

The two oil blocks are GH_WB_02 and GH_WB_02.

According to the Ministry, “First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited in partnership with Elandel Energy (Ghana) Limited emerged winners of block GH_WB_02. Eni Ghana Exploration and Production Limited in partnership with Vitol Upstream Tano Limited emerged winners of block GH_WB_03.”

“The Government of Ghana has therefore invited them for negotiation on the detailed terms of the Petroleum Agreement pursuant to Regulation 18 of the General Petroleum Regulations, 2018 LI 2359 for blocks GH_WB_02 and GH_02 GH_WB_03 respectively,” a statement from the Energy Ministry said.

A total of 60 applications were initially received, but two were invalidated as they were for a block reserved for Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

Ghana currently produces 200,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), with the Jubilee field producing about 100,000 bpd.

ExxonMobil and British Petroleum (BP) earlier pulled out from the bidding process.

The two International Oil Companies (IOCs) had earlier submitted applications for direct negotiations for block 5&6, but had to pull out at the last minute. It is not clear yet why the two multinational companies decided to pull out at the last minute.



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Pappy Kojo reveals he isn’t related to Yvonne Nelson
Gov't begins recruitment of trained nurses
Guinea-Bissau 0-2 Ghana: Black Stars players rated
Go and brag that you lost to St Augustine’s – Mfantsipim told

Latest Stories

Undocumented foreigners given Aug 1 deadline to regularise stay
UK gov't pledges new support to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria
Gov’t, Netherlands embassy open first Hortifresh fruit, vegetable fair in Accra
USAID partners gov't to expand access to potable water in Savannah region
Go and brag that you lost to St Augustine’s – Mfantsipim told
Ursula von der Leyen nominated to lead EU Commission
Do not regulate activities of churches - Mahama
Fall armyworms resurface in North East region

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Manasseh's Folder: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Woyome loses case at African Court
I went to university without SHS education - Joe Mettle reveals struggles
Reshuffle in Parliament: Ken Agyapong replaced

LIFESTYLE
UK gov't pledges new support to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria
ODD NEWS
Thai doctor finds tiny lizard living in patient’s ear
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Wikipedia founder calls for social media strike
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region