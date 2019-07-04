Cargill pledges commitment to sustainable cocoa sector in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire

Cargill pledges commitment to sustainable cocoa sector in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim
Date: 04-07-2019 Time: 01:07:33:pm
Share

Governments of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday announced the introduction of a set floor price for their cocoa exports.

Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate has indicated its commitment to work closely with COCOBOD and other stakeholders to ensure a long term and sustainable impact for farmers and the cocoa sector.

In a statement released by Cargill, the company reiterated its support for the shared ambition of both Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire. 

This is to help the two countries to improve cocoa farmers’ income and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector and also indicated their commitment to working with stakeholders to achieve fundamental positive changes in the cocoa sector.

“At Cargill, we share the ambition of the governments of Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire to improve cocoa farmers' income and ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector. We applaud the willingness of both governments to set a minimum floor price for cocoa beans and affirm our commitment to do more to ensure that this measure leads to sustainable increases in farmers' incomes. We look forward to working closely with the COCOBOD and Conseil Café Cacao to achieve fundamental positive changes in the cocoa sector.

As part of the "Cargill Cocoa Promise", we are helping farmers become true entrepreneurs, learning to maximize their profitability, managing their operations like businesses and earning a decent income.

We work with governments, a number of partners, as well as farmers and farmers' organisations,  to increase their productivity, profitability and resilience. We continue to expand and deepen our programs so that farmers have the know-how and tools they need to act as a business leader and to plan for the long-term sustainability of the sector.

Our vision is for a thriving cocoa sector for the benefit of future generations: a system that will enable cocoa farmers and communities to flourish, while ensuring long-term commercial success in line with our sustainability initiatives https://www.cargill.com/static/cocoa-sustainability/#page=1” the statement said.


Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire last month announced plans to set a minimum price to be paid by global buyers of cocoa from these two countries beginning the 2020/2021 cocoa season.

The pricing initiative is meant to give value to cocoa farmers and maximize the countries’ benefit from their over 60% share of the global supply market.

 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Unstoppable OWASS stops UniPra, St Ignatius to book semifinal
Photos: Hitz FM Doreen Avio's 10-hour experience inside Big Brother Naija
Work starts on $100m military housing project
Gender Minister explains failure to honour promise to 5yr-old abuse victim


Infographic: What can $200m for new Parliamentary chamber do?
Latest Stories

6-year-old drowns in Sagnarigu after heavy downpour
Wendy Shay's photo with Kufuor gets many talking
AFCON 2019: Joy Sports' top five players after group stage
AIBF Literary Awards renamed in honour of Ghanaian poet, Prof Lade Wosornu
Head of Agogo State College, 2 others, interdicted in NSMQ2019 cheating
Castro will return this year - Friend 'confirms he's alive
New chamber: Minority leader leaves Majority leader to bite bullet
Obuasi mine records 1m Lost-Time-Injury (LTI) free man-hours

MOST POPULAR
Woyome loses case at African Court
Reshuffle in Parliament: Ken Agyapong replaced
Photos: Family of late Vice-President Amissah-Arthur marks first anniversary
Dubai court orders Royal Horison to pay $39m to Menzgold boss
ECOWAS finally adopts ECO as single currency

LIFESTYLE
Health Ministry inaugurates National Medicine Price Committee
ODD NEWS
Skinny criminal escapes jail by squeezing through bars of his cell
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
Internet wobble caused by Cloudflare glitch
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region