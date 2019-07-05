MD of Ghana Stock Exchange Kofi Yamoah retires in October

MD of Ghana Stock Exchange Kofi Yamoah retires in October
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 05-07-2019 Time: 08:07:45:am
Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Kofi Yamoah

The Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), Kofi Yamoah is expected to retire in October after more than twenty years with the exchange.

It is however, unclear who will be replacing him as the Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Chairman of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Albert Essien announced to members on Thursday at its 2019 Annual General Meeting.

Mr Essien said "Ladies and gentlemen this year also marks the end of an era at the Exchange. This is because the Managing Director Mr Kofi Yamoah will be retiring in October having attained the statutory retirement age and also after about twenty-nine years of service to the Exchange.”

He added, “Mr Yamoah has served as the Managing Director for almost 17 years and I take this opportunity to express on behalf of the council and members our deepest appreciation to him for his dedicated service to the exchange. We wish him a very success in his future endeavours"

Mr Yamoah holds a B.Sc. Administration (Accounting Option) degree from the University of Ghana, an executive MBA degree from the China Europe International Business School and the ICA (Ghana) professional certificate. 

He is a chartered accountant and an investment banker by profession. His career with the Exchange which dates back to December 1990 has seen him serve as the Presiding Officer on the Trading Floor, Financial Controller, Head of Listings and General Manager. 

He was appointed the Managing Director of the Exchange in April 2003.
 



