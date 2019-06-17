The South African Broadcasting Company (SABC) is “drowning in debt” and requires a Rand 3.2 billion (€1.9bn) injection from the government in order to avoid a shutdown.
To make matters worse, the organisation says that it might not be able to pay employee salaries for the month of June.
Speaking with the Sunday Times, SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini said: “I’m not sure how we are going to pay for salaries come the end of June.
“We have also not maintained any of our infrastructure and a communication blackout is imminent. We anticipated ‘Day Zero’ in March, but we have managed to stay on air until now.”
Makhathini also confirmed that the PSB has amassed Rand 1.9 billion (€120 million) in debt that it can’t pay off. “We owe SanTech about Rand 337 million; we owe Supersport, which talks to us being able to cover sports, we them about Rand 223 million. We owe the City of Joburg over Rand 10 million.”
“Can you imagine if the City of Joburg was to say they want their money all of it tomorrow, or if SanTech says ‘guys pay us something, otherwise we’re going under.’”
The financial situation of SABC is reflective of a larger issue in South Africa amongst state-owned companies. Power utility company Eskom and South African Airways are both in a similar cash-strapped state.
It is alleged that, for nine years, government of president Jacob Zuma has looted and mismanaged government business. This is an allegation denied by the administration.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Vodafone strikes cashless payments deal with DStv
- Societe Generale launches 'Deposit and Win' promotion
- GNCCI worried over increasing number of failed financial institutions
- World’s population to hit 9.7 billion in 2050 – UN report
- AfDB urged to support members to improve revenue mobilization, debt management
- ‘Drowning in debt’ SABC on brink of collapse
- Emirates introduces eco-friendly paper straws
- Upper Manya Kro rural bank records 20% growth
- AngloGold Ashanti targets 273,000 oz gold production in 2019
- U.S ban on Huawei to wipe $30 billion off revenue
- Develop Ghanaian billionaires - Kufuor urges Minerals Commission Board
- African phone firm confirms £3.6bn London IPO
- Nestle targets developing 100% recyclable package
- Trust influenced ¢150k investment in pastor’s company- Aggrieved customer
- Former Head of Ecobank EDC Stock Brokers dies