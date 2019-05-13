Gov't working to address concerns of Ghanaian businesses - High Commissioner

Gov't working to address concerns of Ghanaian businesses - High Commissioner
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | AI
Date: 13-05-2019 Time: 03:05:00:pm
Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Papa Owusu Ankomah, has assured owners of Ghanaian businesses in the UK, that he is determined to working to address their challenges to boost trade between the two countries.

“The businesses you are engaged in continue to make a positive impact on the economy back home and that is why I have come to see at first hand, where you are operating from,” Owusu Ankomah said, when he recently visited about 45 Ghanaian-owned businesses in London.

The visit was part of the High Commissioner’s efforts to acquaint himself with their operational challenges and how best his office can help address those.

Most of the businesses he visited are into the importation of local foodstuffs such as fish, dairy products, drinks and vegetables from Ghana.

For some time now, they have complained of challenges with UK custom officials.


Mr Owusu Ankomah’s visit forms part of his community outreach initiative aimed at meeting Ghanaian residents in the UK and acquainting himself with their aspirations.

Notable among the shops he visited are Nyame Bekyere Groceries in Brixton, Techiman Market in Harlesden, Kaneshie Market in Dalston, Uncle John’s Bakery in Tottenham among others.

The High Commissioner was accompanied on the visit by his Deputy, Rita Tani Iddi and other officials of the Commission.


