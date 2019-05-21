Gov't has solved problem of basic financial inclusion – Bawumia

Gov't has solved problem of basic financial inclusion – Bawumia
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |AI
Date: 21-05-2019 Time: 12:05:30:pm
Most Ghanaians have over the years been excluded from basic banking services because of lack of identity, inability to produce a utility bill or an address. 

However, the introduction and adoption of comprehensive Mobile Money Interoperability (MMI) in Ghana has solved the problem of ensuring basic financial inclusion, Vice President Bawumia has indicated.

Speaking in Accra on Monday, 20th May 2019, Vice President Bawumia said the mobile money payments interoperability system that allows the transfer of funds from mobile money accounts to bank accounts (back-to-back) and from mobile or bank accounts to biometric payment card accounts (ezwich) means that practically, every Ghanaian can enjoy banking services, in fulfilment of the pledge to give every Ghanaian access to a bank account.

“Mobile Money Interoperability has provided most of the unbanked and underbanked with access to a transaction account that serves as a gateway to other financial services.

“If you have a Mobile Money (MoMo) account in Ghana you are no longer excluded from the financial system. Every user of a MoMo account can now use that account like a traditional bank account. 

“Since a mobile money account now functions like a bank account we can confidently say that Ghana has solved the problem of basic financial inclusion. It is in this context that we said previously that Mobile Money Interoperability will give every Ghanaian access to a bank account.”


Experts have described Ghana’s payment system architecture as one of the most advanced in Africa, and with 34.5 million registered mobile money accounts in Ghana for a country with a population of about 30 million, the use of Mobile money is becoming a way of life.

“Within the next year, we intend to integrate all payment channels to provide a platform for receipt of all government payments electronically. The kind of digital payments architecture that we are building has enabled the filing of tax returns and paying taxes electronically”, Dr Bawumia disclosed.

Vice President Bawumia was speaking at the 3rd Africa Leadership Conference organised by the International Advertising Association (IAA) in Accra.

The Conference, under the theme “Africa Rising: technology Trends verus Consumer Choice – Who’s determining the future?” and is being attended by advertising titans from across the world, including Srinivasan K. Swamy, Chairman and World President of the IAA.

 


 


