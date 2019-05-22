GSE confirms the return of confidence on the local bourse

GSE confirms the return of confidence on the local bourse
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 22-05-2019 Time: 10:05:13:am
Share

The Ghana Stock Exchange says there has been a return of some movement on the stock market in the last few weeks. 

This is as a result of a regained confidence in the banking sector after the Bank of Ghana (BoG) completed its clean up.

Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Ekow Afedzie noted that the market will be doing a more aggressive campaign to boost listing and maintain confidence in the market.

“One thing that we need to understand is that markets are impacted by many factors being it positive or negative and one thing is about how the economy is going,” he said.

“On the economic front, things are stabilizing inflation is dropping, GDP is projected to grow higher and all that but there are other factors. People invest for returns and it's important that people have confidence in the market and put in their money. We're beginning to see some returns and movement in the indices increasing as a result of coming back of confidence in the banking sector due to the clean-up exercise,” he noted.

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) for the first two months of this year has continued to record the same bearish performance that it suffered from for much of 2018.
The two market indices, the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) which measures the weighted average price changes of all the equities listed on the market; and the GSE Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI), which tracks the weighted average price changes of financial services equities have recorded continuous downward movements since the start of this year, despite optimistic forecasts by many equity analysts at the start of the year.

This has largely been attributed to the further depreciation of the cedi as well as rising interest rates on benchmark government treasuries which have favoured fixed-income investments over equities.

Ekow Afedzie believes that the confidence will be maintained as GSE also plans to improve upon its campaign for companies to list on the local bourse.


“Moving forward we need to try to get more companies to come on the market and trade. We're enhancing our campaign with potential firms to get them listed on the market at the same time educating investors on how to handle their investments on the capital market,” he added.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Gyan rescinds Black Stars retirement decision
Asamoah Gyan's return will be negative but… Foh Amoaning
Convener of Press Freedom protest claims attack
It will be illogical for me to deliberately ruin VGMA@20 – Shatta Wale

Latest Stories

Three reasons why Kwesi Appiah cannot drop Asamoah Gyan
Uber driver was Somali war criminal
Ghana-IMF Relations: Time for regular health checks of the economy
StarTimes to broadcast live Kotoko vs Asec Mimosas friendly
Amazon set for facial recognition revolt
Asamoah Gyan's return will be negative but… Foh Amoaning
ExxonMobil, BP withdraw from bidding for Ghana's oil blocks
Ex-Doe feels vindicated over Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale brawl

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl

LIFESTYLE
First Lady cuts sod for new health centre at Kwame Anum
ODD NEWS
Millionaire put private plane on autopilot so he could have sex with 15-year-old girl
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Amazon set for facial recognition revolt
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Ghanaian voters' biometric data completely controlled by foreigners – EC laments